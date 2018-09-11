App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Propack gains 2%, to issue commercial paper worth Rs 60 crore

Share price of Essel Propack added 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company is issuing commercial papers (CP) for Rs 60 crore on private placement basis.

The tenure of the CP worth of Rs 10 crore is 46 days having a coupon rate of 7.55 percent with a maturity of October 30, 2018.

Another CP of Rs 50 crore is having tenure of 90 days with a coupon rate of 7.60 percent with a maturity of December 13, 2018.

The company informed that CPs for Rs 60 crore with date of maturity as September 14, 2018 will be redeemed as per the terms.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 158.50 and 52-week low Rs 102.50 on 20 November, 2017 and 17 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.95 percent below its 52-week high and 16.05 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:37 hrs Essel Propack was quoting at Rs 120, up Rs 2.30, or 1.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:49 am

