Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Propack climbs 3% on receiving inter corporate deposit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Essel Propack shares gained nearly 3 percent in morning on Wednesday on receiving inter corporate deposit.

"....has further received Rs 40 crore towards repayment of outstanding dues of inter corporate deposit," the specialty packaging company said.

Essel has already received Rs 25.30 crore in last month. The balance amount is expected to be received by March 2019.

"The receipt of substantial amount out of total outstanding shall further strengthen the cash flow of the company and reduce debts," Vinay Mokashi, Chief Financial Officer said.

At 09:27 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 115.90, up Rs 1.10, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.
