Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts share price falls after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake

It meant Jhunjhunwala sold 5.25 lakh equity shares of Escorts during the quarter and at the end of December quarter, he has 94.75 lakh equity shares of the company in the portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of tractor maker Escorts fell over 1 percent on January 21 after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in the company.

As per the shareholding pattern, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in the company to 7.73 percent during December quarter, from 8.16 percent at the end of September quarter 2019.

It meant he sold 5.25 lakh equity shares of Escorts during the quarter and at the end of December quarter, he has 94.75 lakh equity shares of the company in the portfolio.

Close

Among others, Lazard Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Trust sold its entire shareholding of 1.42 percent in the company during the quarter.

related news

However, UTI - Long Term Equity Fund (tax saving) raised its stake in Escorts to 3.28 percent in December quarter, from 2.89 percent in the September quarter.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts

