Escorts share price falls 3% after tractor sales misses analyst expectations

Company said domestic tractor sales dropped 9.6 percent to 3,806 units.
Shares of Escorts fell 3.4 percent intraday on January 1 after tractor sales in December missed analyst expectations.
The company sold 4,114 tractor units in December 2019, down 10.5 percent compared to 4,598 units sold in same month last year.
Numbers were far lower than poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at 4,700 units.
The company said domestic tractor sales dropped 9.6 percent to 3,806 units.
Tractors sales of April-December period stood at 65,910 units, down 7.5 percent compared to same period last year, it added.The stock lost more than 21 percent in last nine months. It was quoting at Rs 609.25, down Rs 20.25, or 3.22 percent on the BSE at 1410 hours IST.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.