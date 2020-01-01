Escorts share price falls 3% after tractor sales misses analyst expectations

Shares of Escorts fell 3.4 percent intraday on January 1 after tractor sales in December missed analyst expectations.

The company sold 4,114 tractor units in December 2019, down 10.5 percent compared to 4,598 units sold in same month last year.

Numbers were far lower than poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at 4,700 units.

The company said domestic tractor sales dropped 9.6 percent to 3,806 units.

Tractors sales of April-December period stood at 65,910 units, down 7.5 percent compared to same period last year, it added.