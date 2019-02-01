Escorts reports 12.7% growth in tractor sales for January; exports surge 47%

Escorts reported a growth of 12.7 percent (year-on-year) in its tractor sales for January at 5,991 units. The company sold 5,316 units during the same period of last year.

Its domestic sales rose by 12 percent to 5,762 units against 5,160 units during the corresponding month of last year.

Exports during the month stood at 229 units, rising 47 percent compared to previous year’s numbers of 156 units in January 2018.

The stock has fallen around 6 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen 3 percent.