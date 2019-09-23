App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts jumps 8% despite BlackRock Inc reducing stake to 2.84%, HSBC retains buy

HSBC has maintained buy rating on the stock, though it slashed price target to Rs 770 from Rs 980 per share amid lower sales growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of tractor manufacturer Escorts jumped over 8 percent intraday on September 23 despite BlackRock Inc reducing its stake in the company.

As per a regulatory filing, BlackRock Inc brought down its shareholding in Escorts to 2.84 per cent from 3.20 percent by selling shares on September 19. The firm sold 4.41 lakh shares worth around Rs 700 crore through a market transaction.

Global brokerage house HSBC, however, retained bullish stance on the stock. According to the firm, the stock is cheap at 9x FY21 EPS estimates. HSBC maintained a buy rating but slashed the price target to Rs 770 from Rs 980 per share amid lower sales growth.

Close

"Tractor demand may bottom out in second half of FY20. UP/Maharashtra/Gujarat states are likely to see pick-up in growth post monsoons, while MP/Rajasthan should continue to do well," HSBC said, adding Escorts had reduced inventory in recent months.

related news

The stock has gained 19 percent in the last three days. At 1206 hours, Escorts was quoting at Rs 613.00, up Rs 45.05, or 7.93 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 613.60

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.