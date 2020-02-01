Escorts January sales almost in-line with estimates, rise 1.2%

Domestic tractor sales in January grew by 1.4 percent to 5,845 units, but exports declined 4.8 percent YoY to 218 units during the month.
Tractor maker Escorts on February 1 said its agri machinery segment sold 6,063 tractors in January, registering a 1.2 percent year-on-year growth.
Sales were slightly lower than Emkay's estimates which had pegged it at 6,100 units.
The company had sold 5,991 tractors in January 2019.
However, month-on-month basis, there was a big recovery as sales grew by a whopping 47 percent from 4,114 units sold in December 2019.
Domestic tractor sales in January grew by 1.4 percent to 5,845 units, but exports declined 4.8 percent YoY to 218 units during the month, company said in its BSE filing.The stock was quoting at Rs 804.50, up Rs 0.50, or 0.06 percent on the BSE at 0942 hours IST.