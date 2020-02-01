App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts January sales almost in-line with estimates, rise 1.2%

Domestic tractor sales in January grew by 1.4 percent to 5,845 units, but exports declined 4.8 percent YoY to 218 units during the month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tractor maker Escorts on February 1 said its agri machinery segment sold 6,063 tractors in January, registering a 1.2 percent year-on-year growth.

Sales were slightly lower than Emkay's estimates which had pegged it at 6,100 units.

The company had sold 5,991 tractors in January 2019.

Close

However, month-on-month basis, there was a big recovery as sales grew by a whopping 47 percent from 4,114 units sold in December 2019.

related news

Domestic tractor sales in January grew by 1.4 percent to 5,845 units, but exports declined 4.8 percent YoY to 218 units during the month, company said in its BSE filing.

The stock was quoting at Rs 804.50, up Rs 0.50, or 0.06 percent on the BSE at 0942 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Escorts

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.