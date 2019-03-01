Escorts February sales increase 12% to 7,240 units

Tractor maker Escorts said its agri machinery segment sold 7,240 tractors in February 2019, registering a growth of 12 percent over 6,462 tractors sold in February 2018.

Domestic tractor sales during the month grew by 9.9 percent to 6,918 units YoY, it added.

Export for the month of February at 322 tractors increased 92.8 percent year-on-year.

At 10:10 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 667.55, up Rs 8.75, or 1.33 percent on the BSE.