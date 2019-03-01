App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts February sales increase 12% to 7,240 units

Export for the month of February at 322 tractors increased 92.8 percent year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tractor maker Escorts said its agri machinery segment sold 7,240 tractors in February 2019, registering a growth of 12 percent over 6,462 tractors sold in February 2018.

Domestic tractor sales during the month grew by 9.9 percent to 6,918 units YoY, it added.

At 10:10 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 667.55, up Rs 8.75, or 1.33 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 10:18 am

tags #Business #Escorts

