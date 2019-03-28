App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts falls 2% on Reliance Securities downgrade, cut in price target

Following a spectacular performance, the tractor industry is expected to take a pause in FY20 and would undergo cyclical downturn in FY21, Reliance Securities said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tractor maker Escorts slipped 1.8 percent intraday on Thursday after Reliance Securities downgraded the stock to reduce from buy citing higher valuation.

The research house also revised its price target downward to Rs 760 from Rs 875 earlier, implying 7 percent downside from March 27 levels.

The stock rallied nearly 22 percent in last one month, but lost 2.5 percent in one year. At 11:33 hours, it was quoting at Rs 805.10, down Rs 11.70, or 1.43 percent on the BSE.

Escorts has delivered a strong performance over last 3 years with around 23 percent CAGR in its tractor sales over FY15-FY19E on the back of up-cycle in tractor segment.

related news

Moreover, favourable geographic-mix coupled with its strategic initiatives helped Escorts in gaining market share in FY19.

However, following a spectacular performance, the tractor industry is expected to take a pause in FY20 and would undergo cyclical downturn in FY21, Reliance Securities said.

Further, extended winter in 2019 may lead to delayed monsoon this time, which may have negative impact on the agrarian output in FY20 and resultantly would impact the tractor volume across regions in FY20, it added.

The research house said though non-agri usage of tractors would drive the volume to some extent, it would not be sufficient to compensate the expected fall in agri-driven tractor demand.

Therefore, the brokerage reduced its tractor volume growth forecast for Escorts for FY20 and FY21.

In view of expected down-cycle, Reliance Securities also lowered its target P/E valuation multiple on the tractor maker from 14x to 13x 1-Year forward.

Moreover, recent price run-up makes the stock’s valuation higher than its fair value and hence, the brokerage downgraded its recommendation on the stock.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Pronab Sen on economic implications of Congress’ minimum income guar ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

General elections 2019: Congress' income scheme is a political necessi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,500 ahead ...

DHFL jumps nearly 14% on report of deal with Piramal Enterprises

Nifty IT rises over 1 percent as HCL Tech, Infosys gain

Here's why Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla Sun Life is bullish on auto st ...

Sterling Biotech Rs 8,100 cr bank fraud: ED claims Sandesara family mi ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP's inclusion of youths from non-political ...

Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MP ...

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour op ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Us movie review: Jordan Peele's thought-provoking slasher film suffers ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Noteb ...

Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Chennai Super Kings: Kedar Jadhav bathes in his birthday cake but Imra ...

Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.