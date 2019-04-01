Escorts dips 1% after March sales miss expectations

Escorts shares declined 1.4 percent intraday on April 1 after its sales volume in March missed analyst expectations due to subdued domestic performance.

The stock was quoting at Rs 789.50, down Rs 7.35, or 0.92 percent on the BSE, at 1323 hours IST.

The tractor maker sold 11,905 units in March 2019, 1 percent higher compared to 11,790 units sold in same month last year. It was lower than Credit Suisse estimate of 12,782 units.

Domestic sales during the month declined 1.1 percent year-on-year to 11,431 units, but exports doubled to 474 units against 233 units YoY.