Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eros International climbs 7% after promoter releases pledge on stake

The promoter entity holds more than 3.76 crore shares (39.45 percent of total paid up equity) of Eros International Media

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Eros International Media shares gained 7 percent intraday on February 20 after promoter released a pledge on its 5.8 percent stake on February 19.

The company in its filing said its promoter Eros Worldwide FZ LLC released a pledge on 4 lakh shares (representing 0.4 percent of paid-up equity) from Venus Asset Finance Private Limited and 51.58 lakh shares (5.40 percent of paid up equity) from SICOM Limited on February 19.

The promoter entity holds more than 3.76 crore shares (39.45 percent of total paid-up equity) of Eros International Media.

Earlier it had pledged on 35 percent stake, which reduced to 29.19 percent after release of 5.8 percent stake.

Total promoter shareholding in the company stood at 61.35 percent as of December 2018.

At 13:17 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 75.10, up Rs 2.55, or 3.51 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eros International Media

