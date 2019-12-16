Eris Lifesciences share price gains 5% on buyback tax relief

Shares of Eris Lifesciences rallied as much as 5 percent intraday on December 16 after getting tax exemption on share buyback.

"The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019 which has been notified in Gazette of India on December 12, 2019, has given relief to the company from the applicability of buyback tax," company said in its BSE filing.

The company had made a public announcement on July 5 for buyback of its equity shares of upto 17,39,130 equity shares at a price of Rs 575 per share aggregating upto Rs 100 crore.

"The relief from the applicability of buyback tax previously extended by the government to the listed companies which had made a public announcement before July 5 has become available to companies which had made a public announcement on or before July 5," the company said.

The company will now take up this development before the applicable regulator and after obtaining the necessary clearances and approvals proceed with the buyback at the earliest, it added.