Eris Lifesciences share price gains 5% after block deals of 2.1% equity

CNBC-TV18 reports indicated that about 29 lakh shares were traded in three block deals on the BSE.
Eris Lifesciences share prices rallied 5.5 percent intraday on November 25 after 2.1 percent equity changed hands via block deals.
Promoters held 56.23 percent equity stake in the company, while among institutions, mutual funds have 12.84 percent shareholding, as per the September quarter data available on exchanges.
Foreign portfolio investors, including Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority – Behave, held 6.06 percent stake in the healthcare company.
Eris' consolidated profit grew by 8.66 percent year-on-year to Rs 92.71 crore in the September quarter and revenue increased by 7.8 percent to Rs 284.79 crore during the quarter YoY.The stock was quoting at Rs 427.55, up Rs 13.30, or 3.21 percent, on the BSE at 1011 hours.