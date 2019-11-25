App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eris Lifesciences share price gains 5% after block deals of 2.1% equity

CNBC-TV18 reports indicated that about 29 lakh shares were traded in three block deals on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eris Lifesciences share prices rallied 5.5 percent intraday on November 25 after 2.1 percent equity changed hands via block deals.

CNBC-TV18 reports indicated that around 29 lakh equity shares were traded in three block deals on the BSE.

Promoters held 56.23 percent equity stake in the company, while among institutions, mutual funds have 12.84 percent shareholding, as per the September quarter data available on exchanges.

Close

Foreign portfolio investors, including Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority – Behave, held 6.06 percent stake in the healthcare company.

related news

Eris' consolidated profit grew by 8.66 percent year-on-year to Rs 92.71 crore in the September quarter and revenue increased by 7.8 percent to Rs 284.79 crore during the quarter YoY.

The stock was quoting at Rs 427.55, up Rs 13.30, or 3.21 percent, on the BSE at 1011 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eris Lifesciences

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.