Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eris Lifesciences rises 4% as Citi maintains buy with target Rs 850

According to Citi, company believes that the Indian market has a long growth runway, while it intends to keep its focus on specialty segments.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences rose 4.7 percent intraday Friday as research house Citi maintained buy on the stock with a target of Rs 850 per share.

According to Citi, company believes that the Indian market has a long growth runway, while it intends to keep its focus on specialty segments.

Company maintains that it can grow at 30-40 percent higher than industry growth, said Citi.

At 11:35 hrs Eris Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 683, up Rs 20.50, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 896.00 and 52-week low Rs 558.05 on 14 March, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.77 percent below its 52-week high and 22.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 11:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

