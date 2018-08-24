Eris Lifesciences rises 4% as Citi maintains buy with target Rs 850

Shares of Eris Lifesciences rose 4.7 percent intraday Friday as research house Citi maintained buy on the stock with a target of Rs 850 per share.

According to Citi, company believes that the Indian market has a long growth runway, while it intends to keep its focus on specialty segments.

Company maintains that it can grow at 30-40 percent higher than industry growth, said Citi.

At 11:35 hrs Eris Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 683, up Rs 20.50, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 896.00 and 52-week low Rs 558.05 on 14 March, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.77 percent below its 52-week high and 22.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil