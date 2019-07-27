Eris Lifesciences Q1 profit up 17.5% at Rs 84.05 crore

Eris Lifesciences Ltd on Saturday reported a 17.47 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 84.05 crore for the April-June quarter.

Net profit was Rs 71.55 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Eris Lifescinces said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 277.12 crore, up 8.98 per cent, as against Rs 254.28 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Eris Lifesciences total expenses stood at Rs 182.20 crore as against Rs 176.59 crore, up 3.17 per cent.