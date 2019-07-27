App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 06:39 PM IST

Eris Lifesciences Q1 profit up 17.5% at Rs 84.05 crore

Net profit was Rs 71.55 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Eris Lifescinces said in a BSE filing.

Representative image
Eris Lifesciences Ltd on Saturday reported a 17.47 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 84.05 crore for the April-June quarter.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 277.12 crore, up 8.98 per cent, as against Rs 254.28 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Eris Lifesciences total expenses stood at Rs 182.20 crore as against Rs 176.59 crore, up 3.17 per cent.
tags #Eris Lifesciences #Results

