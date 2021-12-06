MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Eris Lifesciences jumps over 9% on MJ Biopharm tie-up for insulin market foray

Eris Lifesciences will hold 70 percent stake in the JV and engage in marketing and distribution of human and analogue insulins and GLP-1 agonists among other biopharma products in India

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

Shares of Eris Lifesciences jumped almost 10 percent in trade on December 6 after the company, on December 3, announced that it has formed a 10-year joint venture with MJ Biopharm to enter the insulin segment.


The objective of the joint venture is to expand the product portfolio to offer biotherapeutic options to cardio-metabolic patients, the company said in a regulatory filing.


The stock rose to a day’s high of Rs 773.40, and at 9:54am, it was trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 744.05 on the BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 863.15 in October.


Check out all the live market action here.


While Eris Lifesciences will hold 70 percent stake in the joint venture with MJ Biopharm. It will primarily engage in marketing and distribution of human and analogue insulin including Aspart, Glargine and Lispro and GLP-1 agonists and potentially other biopharma products in India. MJ will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of these products to the JV.

Close

Related stories


The first of such products to be commercialised will be ‘recombinant human insulin’, which will be marketed in vials and cartridges, it said.


Also read: MPC Meet Preview | Omicron uncertainty reaffirms underwhelming policy normalisation


Upon completion of product development and commercialisation by the supplier, more bio-therapeutic formulations will be launched by the joint venture.

“Eris now bridges an important gap in its diabetes care portfolio through the joint venture with MJ Biopharm to leverage the market opportunity in human insulin, insulin analogues and GLP1 agonists,” the company said.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Eris Lifesciences #MJ Biopharm
first published: Dec 6, 2021 10:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.