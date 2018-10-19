App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equity vs Gold: Are the two asset classes comparable?

It is really about having the right asset mix in your portfolio that will not only be in alignment with your financial goals but also that caters to the various uncertainties that are looming large on the global economy.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Chenthil Iyer

Last year was not a very good one for equity markets and gold. International gold prices fell around 10 percent from highs over the year.

Closer home, a fall in the rupee has led to a spike in gold prices of late. It has been a mixed response for the indices with Nifty and Sensex losing around 11 percent from the peaks but staying flat over the past year. Does this mean there is an investment opportunity in the two segments in the year ahead?

It looks like the market indices have corrected and the school of thought of ‘buy at all dips’ is already doing the rounds in the investment fraternity.

However, a closer analysis shows the few index heavyweights that pulled the indices up are also the ones that corrected bringing the indices back to where they were, with the exception of a few stocks such as Infosys.

Small and mid-cap stocks that are fundamentally strong are available at a very steep cut and therefore, presenting a much better opportunity than the largecap stocks. So, it may be a prudent time for investors to bag a few such bargains.

The global outlook for the markets is quite bleak for the next year or two with leading economies struggling to find a replacement for the dollar as the global currency.

The possible default of the US with its current leadership having regressive economic and political policies is a huge sword dangling on top of the global economy.

If the US defaults, China which holds the maximum US treasury bonds would also be deeply affected adding to the woes of the global economy with the biggest producer and the biggest consumer in dire straits.

This consolidation and shift of the global economic power centre can send huge shocks across the globe and would affect the Indian markets also substantially. This is probably the reason why the central banks of many countries have been on a gold buying spree for the past several years.

Gold has always been considered as a preserver of value and as a protector against economic instability. With this as the backdrop and considering the rapid fall in the rupee, it would definitely make a lot of sense for investors to accumulate gold in various forms – physical, ETFs or sovereign gold bonds (SGBs).

I personally do not recommend any comparison between asset classes and hence the question is not really about whether to invest in equity or gold. It is really about having the right asset mix in your portfolio that will not only be in alignment with your financial goals but also that caters to the various uncertainties that are looming large on the global economy.

Having a diversified asset allocation that includes equity, debt and gold in the right proportion will always come up trumps over these uncertainties and give your portfolio the overall strength and stability that it requires.

In conclusion, it definitely looks like a good time to fill up your buckets reserved for gold and value stocks.

Disclaimer: The author is the founder and chief strategist of Horus Financial Consultants. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 09:51 am

tags #Gold #Market Cues #Market news #MARKET OUTLOOK

