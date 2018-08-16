Equity story far from over; good earnings to allay fears of market overheating: Axis MF

An improving earnings environment will go a long way in easing fears of an overheating market. In the long run, stock prices are slaves to company earnings. With headline indices continuing to march to new records and quality initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the market, the Indian equity story is far from over, Jinesh Gopani, Head - Equity, Axis Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: Overall MF flows seem stable but mutual fund flows into equity schemes (down 49 percent from life high) as well as balanced funds (nearly 97 percent from life high) slowed down drastically on monthly basis in July. Do you think the flows have peaked?

A: Markets have been volatile since the start of the year. Investors, however, have remained sanguine about the markets despite global headwinds and domestic news flow. As a result, despite the market fall investors have remained patient. SIP inflows are a good barometer for ascertaining retail sentiment and is a true indicator for long-term money. SIP flows continue to remain buoyant at Rs 7,500 crore (June 2018).

While valuations look elevated in select pockets, an improving earnings environment will go a long way to allay fears of the market overheating. In the long run stock prices are slaves to company earnings. With headline indices continuing to march on to new records and strong IPOs hitting the market, the Indian equity story is far from over.

Q: With interest rates on the rise, do you think debt funds will be a better option for investors?

A: Interest rates have been rising in the post demonetisation era. This is not necessarily a bad thing. Corporate balance sheets have been recovering and the propensity to spend has spurred domestic demand. This bodes well for companies and financial institutions and their earnings. We remain optimistic about the economy and the positive on the long-term potential of equity markets.

However, investors should consider asset allocation and deploy funds based on their risk-taking ability. Volatility in equity markets is always a risk to consider while deploying funds in equity markets.

Asset allocation funds like Axis Dynamic Equity Fund are ideal products for the uninitiated investors looking for an all in one solution to investing. They tactically allocate funds between equity, debt and arbitrage assets thereby providing better risk-adjusted and tax efficient returns.

Q: Inflow into Equity Exchange Traded Funds also turned negative (nearly Rs 4,000 crore). Also, there has been a gradual fall in inflow into balanced funds from April (Rs 3,500 crore) to July (nearly Rs 300 crore). Any major reason to it and do you expect that to improve going forward?

A: As mentioned earlier, SIP`s continue to remain intact. We believe that retail money has been patient during the last 6 months and should come back strongly as markets recover post-earnings.

Q: FII flows improved in July (net buying of Rs 2264 crore) compared to outflow in the previous three consecutive months. Do you expect that to improve further?

A: FPIs have been sellers in the domestic markets in line with the global risk-off trade. Global factors make these flows more sporadic during times of global geopolitical tensions. Further, with the improving US outlook, global investors are finding better investment prospects across DM`s purely from a risk-reward standoff. This has nothing to do with the economic fundamentals in India.

India continues to remain a bright spot for global investors looking at emerging markets. As we return to an environment of global risk on, the flows are bound to return. This is already evident in the July and August numbers.

Q: The market reached new highs - the Nifty surpassed 11,400 levels and the Sensex marching towards 38,000. Is more steam left in the market or could it be rangebound from now onward for the next one year?

A: If you notice, it is only 6-7 stocks out of 50 stocks in Nifty that have pulled up the rally in the market in the recent past and got the index to touch its all-time high levels. The market up move is now getting more broad-based with participation across sectors. This bodes well for the long-term structural integrity of the rally.

The results season so far has been positive. This provides much-needed comfort to the market as perceptions of overvaluation have crept into markets. We look at markets with a long-term horizon and view any volatility as a buying opportunity keeping in mind the sound macro fundamentals, improving corporate performance and demand growth.

Q: What are the major reasons that are driving the market higher? And also what are the key risks and concerns of the market domestically and globally?

A: The markets have stabilised after a volatile 1st quarter. Further, with the retreat of crude from its recent highs and moderation in the rupee, the concerns over the macroeconomic stability have eased. Key risks to the markets include exodus of domestic fund flow and overseas geopolitical tensions.

Q: Midcap and smallcap also recovered from their 2018 lows but are still down 9-12 percent in 2018? Do you expect it to turn positive or remain volatile in the next one year?

A: Mid & small caps had seen stellar outperformance over the last couple of years. This led to significant overvaluation in a large number of mid and small caps viz a viz their large-cap peers. Valuations in the mid and small cap space have seen some moderated to some extent on the back of price correction and above consensus performance. While we continue to believe that this segment continues to offer select pockets of growth and opportunities, we prefer the large-cap space purely on a risk-reward basis.

Q: What are the sectors that you advise people to buy and exit at current levels?

A: Rural and consumption stories continue to remain attractive with a long-term perspective. Our focus has been to identify sustainable business models with strong financial management and credible management. This approach has softened the impact of volatile markets on our equity portfolios.