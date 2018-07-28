Equity options as investment aid in both greed and fear

Shubham Agarwal

Today we will discuss how Equity Options can come in handy for Investors. In here we will focus on how a set of intentions of an investor can be monetized using equity options. But before we go any further let us understand the four option transactions, what would they essentially mean

A. Selling a Put would entail Obligation to Buy a StockB. Selling a Call would entail Obligation to Sell a StockC. Buying a Put would entail a Choice to Sell a Stock

D. Buying a Call would entail a Choice to Buy a Stock

Two additional Notables: Firstly, all aforementioned transactions would happen at a predefined Price point for the stock a.k.a Strike Price. Secondly, the cost, while buying options would be the onetime cost of Premium, Selling options would require Margin (a portion of the entire transaction value) to be deposited up front

Now let's look at the four transactions

1. An Investor first starts tracking the stock for that one sweet dip to get a bargain. Here transaction A comes in handy.

Sell a Put option of a Strike Price, lower than current market Price. This would entail Obligation of Buying of the stock @ Strike Price if the stock were to end up below Strike Price on the day of F&O expiry else Premium is pocketed.

2. Let us say after buying the stock goes up and the Investment objective is attained. Now Transaction B would come in handy.

Sell a Call option of a Strike price, higher than the current market price. This would entail an obligation to Sell the stock @ Strike Price if the stock were to end up above the strike Price on the day of expiry. If not, nothing happens, and Premium is pocketed.

In terms of transaction cost, one does pay margin for both cases 1 & 2, which would come out of money earmarked for Investment in Case 1 & at least partially out of the Stock holding that can be used as collateral in Case 2. And one would get remunerated with the Premium of option sold between (1-2% depending upon strike) while waiting around.

3. Now that we have addressed the Greed (Buying Lower & Selling Higher), let us understand how Options can help investors take care of their fears. First up, the fear of losing value in the portfolio in shaky markets.

Well, use transaction C and Buy a Put of a strike below which one would not be comfortable holding the stock. In case the stock falls below the strike on Expiry, we have a choice to Sell the stock at the strike price.

4. Lastly, the Fear of losing while trying to catch a falling knife. While being the investor to the core and Buying the stock amid the most pessimism, resort to transaction D.

Buy a Call instead, now one gets the choice to Buy the stock on the day of expiry. Exercise the choice if the stock ends up above the Strike Price upon expiry. But in case if the stock were to fall further, just don’t buy it.

In terms of transaction cost, Cost would be Premium (3-5% of the Stock Price). Put Option will protect the investor against any fall below the strike price at the end of expiry. Call Option Premium is paid to Buy a comfort of getting in only if turns out to be a money maker.

Lastly, Transactions A& B would require margin but use it regularly and it would add returns to your Investment Portfolio. Transactions C&D are the protection mechanism to be Better Safe Than Sorry.

The author is CEO of Quantsapp.