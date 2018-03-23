Equity markets doing what they should be doing, pricing in bad news: Richard Harris

President Donald Trump targets China with up to USD 60 billion in Chinese import. The new measures are designed to penalize China for trade practices that the Trump administration says involve stealing American companies' intellectual property. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Richard Harris, Chief Executive, Port Shelter Investment Management, Shaun Rein, Founder-CMR and Jahangir Aziz, Asia Economic Research at JPMorgan shared their views on the same.

I think the equity market is probably doing what the equity market should be doing. It is pricing in that bad news, said Harris.

My feeling is that there is still a Goldilocks scenario in the US economy, you still have to be bullish on equities, he added.

Speaking about global growth, he said that global growth will be affected.

There are two parts to it. We are focusing very much on the first part and ignoring the second part. For the first part, it isn’t clear that the USD 50 billion everyone is talking about is the tariff base or is the total amount of tariff. They are going to reveal the list of items which is going to run into thousands on which they will impose 25 percent tariff. We, like everyone else, are assuming that the base of tariff, the value of all those thousand odd items is going to be USD 50 billion. We put 25 percent on that USD 50 billion and that is not a very large amount. We do not have clarity on those items, said Aziz.

The second part of it will have much larger impact depending upon how it is implemented. That has to do with intellectual property rights, it has to do with unfair licensing restrictions, it has to do with the overseas investments that the Chinese corporations have done and they will put out what are the measures against that. Those measures are very difficult to quantify unless we see them, he added.

Speaking about its impact on global growth, he said that it does have an impact on global growth, it might be modest at this point of time.

Global investment is going to be slower than what you have expected before and therefore it will necessarily have an impact on global trade. The impact for the emerging markets will be larger than the developed markets, Aziz further mentioned.

Shaun Rein believes that US President Donald Trump is right to criticize China for trade practices however he is wrong on what he is targeting.

The fear of a trade war is way over exaggerated right now. I think both sides, US and China, are going to be pragmatic, he added.