Equity market to remain open for trading on the Budget day, Feb 1

The BSE said in a notification that the exchanges will remain open for trading on February 1 on account of presentation of Union Budget 2020-21.

Market is usually shut on Saturday and Sunday.

The Union Budget 2020 will be presented on February 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said earlier this month.

This will be the second Budget that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and is expected to provide key measures to boost the economy amid a slowdown.

The timing for trading for the equity segment are as follows:

Live Trading Session Timings

TRADING SESSIONS FROM TO Log-in 7:00 am 9:00 am Pre-Open · Order Entry period 9:00 am 9:08 am^ · Matching period 9:08 am 9:15 am Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips# · Order Entry period 9:00 am 9:45 am^ · Matching period 9:45 am 10:00 am Periodic Call Auction (6 session of 1 hour each) 9:30 am 3:30 pm Continuous Trading*# 9:15 am 3:30 pm Auction for Settlement Default · Offer Entry period 2:00 pm 2:45 pm^ · Matching period 2:45 pm 3:00 pm Closing 3:30 pm 3:40 pm Post- closing 3:40 pm 4:00 pm *Morning Block Deal Window (Session-1) 8:45 am 9:00 am *Afternoon Block Deal Window (Session-2) 2:05 pm 2:20 pm # Continuous Trading for SPOS scrips 10:00 am 3:30 pm

^ - Random stoppage of order entry session in last 1 minute. All other timings are same as existing live trading.

Table source: BSE