App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equity market to remain open for trading on the Budget day, Feb 1

This will be the second Budget that will be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, and is expected to provide key measures to boost the economy amid a slowdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BSE said in a notification that the exchanges will remain open for trading on February 1 on account of presentation of Union Budget 2020-21.

Market is usually shut on Saturday and Sunday.

The Union Budget 2020 will be presented on February 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said earlier this month.

Close

This will be the second Budget that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and is expected to provide key measures to boost the economy amid a slowdown.

related news

The timing for trading for the equity segment are as follows:

Live Trading Session Timings 

TRADING SESSIONSFROMTO
Log-in7:00 am9:00 am
   
Pre-Open  
·         Order Entry period9:00 am9:08 am^
·         Matching period9:08 am9:15 am
   
Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips#  
·         Order Entry period9:00 am9:45 am^
·         Matching period9:45 am10:00 am
   
Periodic Call Auction (6 session of 1 hour each)9:30 am3:30 pm
   
Continuous Trading*#9:15 am3:30 pm
   
Auction for Settlement Default  
·         Offer Entry period2:00 pm2:45 pm^
·         Matching period2:45 pm3:00 pm
   
Closing3:30 pm3:40 pm
Post- closing3:40 pm4:00 pm
*Morning Block Deal Window (Session-1)8:45 am9:00 am
*Afternoon Block Deal Window (Session-2)2:05 pm2:20 pm
# Continuous Trading for SPOS scrips10:00 am3:30 pm

 ^ - Random stoppage of order entry session in last 1 minute. All other timings are same as existing live trading.

Table source: BSE



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:27 am

tags #2018-19 Union Budget #BSE #Budget 2020 #equity market

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.