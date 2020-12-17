MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Equity Intelligence India picks up 0.6% stake in BEML, ICICI Bank buys 0.6% shares in Majesco

Adani Logistics sold further 11,02,961 equity shares in Snowman Logistics at Rs 58.58 per share.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 09:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India has acquired 0.63 percent equity stake in BEML, the state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer, via open market transaction on December 17.

Equity Intelligence India bought 2.65 lakh equity shares in BEML (representing 0.63 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 847.63 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Among other deals, ICICI Bank through ICICI Treasury acquired 2.01 equity shares in software company Majesco (representing 0.67 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 968.08 per share on the NSE.

Malabar India Fund sold 3,12,509 shares in textile company Indian Terrain Fashions (representing 0.82 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 35.38 per share, whereas Dhiren Kishore Shah bought 2,30,360 equity shares in the company at Rs 35.4 per share.

Edgefield Securities sold 14,33,759 shares in JK Tyre & Industries at Rs 76.52 per share, while Keva Constructions sold 10 lakh shares in fragrance manufacturing company S H Kelkar at Rs 115.74 per share.

Close

Related stories

Image117122020

Adani Logistics sold further 11,02,961 equity shares in Snowman Logistics at Rs 58.58 per share.

Adani Logistics, so far, sold 1,49,31,918 equity shares in Snowman (representing 8.93 percent of total paid-up equity) since November 27 via open market transactions. As per the September quarter shareholding pattern, Adani Logistics held 26 percent stake in Snowman.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BEML #Business #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank #India #Indian Terrain Fashions #Majesco #markets #Snowman Logistics
first published: Dec 17, 2020 09:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.