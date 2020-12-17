Equity Intelligence India picks up 0.6% stake in BEML, ICICI Bank buys 0.6% shares in Majesco

live bse live

Investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India has acquired 0.63 percent equity stake in BEML, the state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer, via open market transaction on December 17.

Equity Intelligence India bought 2.65 lakh equity shares in BEML (representing 0.63 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 847.63 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Among other deals, ICICI Bank through ICICI Treasury acquired 2.01 equity shares in software company Majesco (representing 0.67 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 968.08 per share on the NSE.

Malabar India Fund sold 3,12,509 shares in textile company Indian Terrain Fashions (representing 0.82 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 35.38 per share, whereas Dhiren Kishore Shah bought 2,30,360 equity shares in the company at Rs 35.4 per share.

Edgefield Securities sold 14,33,759 shares in JK Tyre & Industries at Rs 76.52 per share, while Keva Constructions sold 10 lakh shares in fragrance manufacturing company S H Kelkar at Rs 115.74 per share.

Adani Logistics sold further 11,02,961 equity shares in Snowman Logistics at Rs 58.58 per share.

Adani Logistics, so far, sold 1,49,31,918 equity shares in Snowman (representing 8.93 percent of total paid-up equity) since November 27 via open market transactions. As per the September quarter shareholding pattern, Adani Logistics held 26 percent stake in Snowman.