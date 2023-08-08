Equity derivatives turnover grew 119% YoY, cash segment’s turnover fell 20% YoY in FY23: Sebi Annual Report

This May, Sebi had made it mandatory for brokers to display ‘risk disclosures’ with respect to trading in the equity derivatives market.

The equity derivatives segment saw phenomenal growth in the last fiscal, with its notional turnover rising 119 percent year-on-year (YoY), according to Sebi’s annual report.

This stands in stark contrast to the turnover of the cash segment, which recorded a fall of 20 percent YoY.

Seeing this trend, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been trying to protect investors from taking undue risks, including publishing results from a study that showed the extremely low probability of making profits from this segment.

“SEBI, in following its mandate of investor protection and orderly development of markets, carried out a study to analyse trading by individual investors with regard to net profit/loss incurred by them in the equity F&O segment. By showing that nearly 9 in 10 individual traders lost money in derivatives markets, the findings corroborated the need for informed and responsible investing and dealing in derivatives markets,” the annual report released on August 7 stated.

In May, Sebi made it mandatory for brokers to display ‘risk disclosures’ with respect to trading in the equity derivatives market and for all qualified stock brokers (QSPs) to maintain the profit and loss data of their clients for five consecutive years in a prescribed format.

On the risk disclosure format, the regulator’s notice said that the clients should be prompted to read it when logging into their trading accounts, with the disclosure appearing as a pop-up window and investors allowed to proceed only after acknowledging the disclosures. The risk disclosures are also required to be prominently displayed, covering at least 50 percent of the screen area.

The study and the disclosure requirement were done in line with the thinking that regulations can only deter fraud and not eliminate it.

“Greed remains a human sentiment, fraud cannot be completely eliminated from any market ecosystem. While regulations and regulatory actions act as deterrents to wrongdoing, true investor protection will largely depend on the level of investor awareness and education that is inculcated in citizens, helping them to be responsible investors,” Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s statement in the annual report read.

It went on to add, “Investors need to be aware that markets are fundamentally subject to risk and that anyone offering assured returns or profits is not only violating the law but perpetrating fraud on them.”