    Equity cash volumes hit 7-month low in January but derivatives segment going strong

    Cash volumes drop 16 percent over the previous month as investors turn cautious due to volatility ahead of Budget 2023; fall 18.5 percent in 2022 to register their first drop since 2013

    Ravindra Sonavane
    January 27, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

    Cash volumes in the local equity markets hit a seven-month low in January, falling nearly 16 percent from the previous month, as volatility continued to weigh on investor participation.

    The combined average daily turnover (ADTV) in the equity cash segment of BSE and NSE was at its lowest point since June 2022. The ADTV stood at Rs 47,964.61 crore between January 1 and January 25, which is a significant drop from the Rs 56,857.80 crore recorded in December. This marks the second consecutive month of decline in ADTV. The ADTV has also fallen 18.5 percent in 2022 from a year ago, which is the first annual drop since 2013 and the steepest one since 2011.

    Why the fall?

    Experts attributed the recent fall in volume to a combination of factors, including underperformance in the small and midcap space and a lack of initial public offerings (IPOs).