Global equities suffer worst performance in years in 'miserable' 2022

Dec 30, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST

Equities were slammed as the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England aggressively lifted interest rates in a bid to tackle rampant consumer price rises.

Many global stock markets in 2022 suffered the worst showing in years, rocked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, decades-high inflation, the end of easy money and China's latest Covid woes, and as the outlook darkens for 2023.

In Europe, Frankfurt and Paris suffered annual losses of 13 percent and 9.6 percent, on course for the worst slumps since 2018, but London rose 0.9 percent as the energy sector was buoyed.

Wall Street faces its worst annual drop since 2008, with the S&P index down 20 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 30 percent as they head into their final session on Friday.

US tech companies were hit particularly hard as they are usually boosted by lower interest rates.

In Asia, China was plagued once more by the pandemic this year as authorities grappled with the deadly disease.