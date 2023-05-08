Equitas Small Finance Bank jumps 7% after record net profit in Q4

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank rallied 7 percent to Rs 78.4 in early trade today after the company reported robust Q4 numbers.

At 9:50am, the stock was up 5.7 percent at Rs 77 on Monday.

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) earned the highest ever net profit in a quarter at Rs 190 crore in the three-month period ended on March 31, 2023, as per a recent filing with BSE. The Q4FY23 PAT climbed 59 percent year-on-year. Equitas registered a strong growth of 80 percent in quarterly disbursements to the tune of Rs 5,917 crore. Net interest income (NII) climbed by a healthy 28 percent YoY to Rs 706.9 crore in the quarter.

The bank saw strong disbursement across all product segments, with the Bank’s flagship product - SBL clocking a on-year disbursement growth of 56 percent. Also, newer products like housing finance, used car continue to scale up.

As of March 31, 2023, the lender's advances stood at Rs 27,861 crore posting a growth of 35 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the growth was 12 percent. Total deposits jumped by 34 percent YoY and 8 percent QoQ to reach Rs 25,381 crore in the quarter.

On an annual basis, Retail Term Deposits grew 25 percent YoY to Rs. 8,883 crore -contributing 61 percent of total term deposits. While term deposits surged 61 percent YoY to Rs 14,649 crore. CASA deposits jumped by 9 percent YoY to Rs 10,732 crore. Net interest margin remained stable at 9.10 percent in the quarter under review.

In terms of asset quality, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved by 147bps YoY to 2.60 percent in Q4FY23 as compared to 3.46 percent in Q3FY23 and 4.06 percent in Q4FY22. Net NPA also improved by 123bps YoY to 1.14 percent in Q4FY23 as compared to 1.73 percent in Q3FY23 and 2.37 percent in Q4FY22.

Stock Performance

The Equitas Small Finance Bank has given a return of 27.61 percent since the start of 2023. Thus, outperforming the benchmark Nifty Bank index by a considerable margin. The Nifty Bank index has remained flat for the same duration.

Whereas, on a five-year basis, the Nifty Bank index has again been outperformed by the Equitas Small Finance bank stock. The Nifty Bank index has given a return of 68.52 percent during the last 5 years and the Equitas small finance bank stock has given a return of 133 percent.

