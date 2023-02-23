 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Equitas Small Finance Bank forms long bullish candle, rallies for 5th straight day

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank price has been hovering near the upper Bollinger band, which points to rising volatility in the counter

Equitas Small Finance Bank was the second biggest Nifty 500 gainer despite volatility in the broader markets, rising 9 percent to Rs 69.55 on February 23, its best closing in more than 19 months.

The stock formed a robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above-average volumes, making higher highs, higher lows. It gained for the fifth straight session.

On February 21, it broke out of the long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of July 12 (2021 - record high of Rs 76.75), January 4 and February 20 this year, consistently trading above all key moving averages.

The momentum indicator relative strength index 14 was at more than 80 level and moving average convergence divergence, with a positive crossover, was well above the equilibrium level, reflecting a positive mood among participants. Caution is called for as both are in oversold territory now.