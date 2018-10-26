Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial plunge18-28% after RBI asks separate listing of small finance banks

Shares of Equitas Holdings and Ujjivan Financial Services fell 18-28 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of RBI’s letter to the entities on listing of small finance banks.

The central bank reiterated in its letter to the banks that promoters of small finance banks should list their banking units separately within three years of operation. This is as per the central bank’s licensing requirements for small finance banks.

Both Ujjivan and Equitas told exchanges that the RBI had reiterated this rule along with maintaining promoter shareholding at 40 percent for a five-year period.

“The Bank and the Company are committed to consider all appropriate measures to ensure the timely compliance of the above directives of the RBI, while ensuring the long term interests of the shareholders of the Company are maintained,” Ujjivan Financial Services said in an exchange filing.

In view of the said regulatory requirement, the Boards of Equitas Small Finance Bank and the Company would be considering the following, in their ensuing Board Meetings scheduled on November 1, 2018 and November 2, 2018, respectively.

1. Further steps to get the shares of ESFBL listed within the prescribed timelines; and

2. Approaching RBI for an approval to merge with the Bank at appropriate time, post the lock-in period

At 09:49 hrs Ujjivan Financial Services was quoting at Rs 180.55, down Rs 39.35, or 17.89 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 177.70. Meanwhile, Equitas Holdings was quoting at Rs 97.95, down Rs 31.25, or 24.19 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 93.10.