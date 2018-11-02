App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:54 PM IST

Equitas Holdings Q2 net jumps over 4-times at Rs 50 crore

The company's net profit in year ago period stood at Rs 10.9 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Equitas Holdings reported a more than four times jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.70 crore in the July-September quarter of 2018-19.

Equitas said it posted healthy advances growth during the quarter, rising by 36 percent from a year ago to Rs 9,981 crore.

The net interest income were up 22 percent at Rs 277 crore. The net interest margin were stable at 7.7 percent.

Equitas Holdings is a non-deposit taking systematically important -core investment company and is involved in making investment in subsidiary companies -- Equitas Small Finance Bank and Equitas Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Shares of the company closed 1.32 percent down at Rs 111.90 on BSE.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:43 pm

tags #Equitas Holdings #Nifty #Results #Sensex

