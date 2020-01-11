Environment for equities "solid" in 2020, more action seen in mid & small-caps

The year 2020 saw a volatile start due to a sudden jerk in geopolitical risk by needless escalations from both the United States and Iran.

But the Indian markets have moved ahead of geopolitical tension to a new high due to the pre-Budget 2020 rally on solid expectations with growth as the key agenda.

Expectations of better Q3 earnings also influenced the market due to a healthy outlook with regard to low base effect and mild improvement in the economy. The market has sensed vast ease in tension and it is not going to impact the market in the long-term.

Global economic risk in 2020 reduced with a new US-China trade deal expected and due to impending Brexit. The interest rate of the US has peaked, it has reduced by 100bps to 1.8 percent in the past year.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is unlikely to increase Fed rate in CY2020 and will wait till the economy flourishes. This is positive for emerging markets, as it will cut interest rate and support their economies.

This will also increase the possibility of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) investing more in emerging markets (EMs) over the next two years. Domestically, we expect 2020 to be much better than the polarised markets of 2018 and 2019, where only a handful of stocks performed.

As in the global economy, the risk in India has also reduced due to the government's corrective and supportive measures.

The economic growth is at a trough and will likely see an upside supported by these measures, which would lead to increased consumption and investment spending. On a positive note, our government is concerned about the slowing economy and is prepared to provide more support as required.

Steps already undertaken by the government include the reversal of surcharges on foreign portfolio investors (FPI)/Trusts, public sector banks (PSBs) have been recapitalised and consolidated, support was provided to the housing sector and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and liquidity and tax relief are offered to start-ups.

Other initiatives include depreciation of 15 percent for new vehicles and the ban on the purchase of new vehicles by the government, to replace old ones, has been lifted. The huge corporate tax cut of 10 percent for existing and 20 percent for new entities are big reforms to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) and private spending. Stimulus and incentives were announced to uplift exports and the realty sector.

There are also plans to double capital expenditure on infrastructure over the next five years and the monetary policy is very accommodative. We expect such transformative measures to be enhanced further in Budget 2020 with growth as the key agenda. We also feel that the equity culture will be boosted with tax incentive and reduction of direct tax for households.

We feel that room for the main indices to grow may be limited since valuation for super large stocks is very high. But tailwinds will be more on other value stocks and upcoming sectors. We also feel that more actions will be on mid and small-caps given the likely uptick in the economy and an improvement in the risk appetite of corporates and investors.

However, we also have some risk of a positive outlook. The economy is still fragile - delaying the quantity and timeliness of benefit. The weak fiscal position impacted government spending and investment in infrastructure.

The government’s future income will depend a lot on divestment, spectrum sales and dividends which provides instability to the fiscal framework. The goods and services tax (GST) system needs a revamp while any increase in taxes may impact sentiment, inflation and profitability of businesses. The resolution process for non-performing assets (NPAs) can take time to clean-up the system which will impact the recovery of the economy. The US-China deal and Brexit is still under progress and geopolitical risk can enlarge.

All these are known factors and under positive progression, so this risk has reduced and is expected to further reduce in the future.

The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services