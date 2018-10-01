Engineers India rises 5% after hitting 52-week low, PhillipCapital ups target post HPCL order

Engineers India share price rebounded sharply and rallied as much as 4.7 percent after PhillipCapital raised its target price on the stock due to contracts received by the company from HPCL.

The rebound in share price was after it touched fresh 52-week low of Rs 109.50 in morning due to weak market conditions.

PhillipCapital has maintained its Neutral rating on Engineers India but raised target price to Rs 150 from Rs 145, implying potential upside of 27 percent.

HPCL order is much anticipated and far higher than estimates, the research house said. Hence, it expects margins to be higher for the order as it is a greenfield project.

PhillipCapital raised its earnings estimate by 4/9 percent for FY19/20.

On September 29, Engineers India informed exchanges that HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) has entrusted the project for execution of Rajasthan Refinery Project (RRP) to company.

The company will execute this project under two separate contracts, namely PMC Services for Execution of RRP and Execution of Residual Utilities & Offsite for RRP on Open Book Estimate (OBE) basis.

"The total awarded order value is more than around Rs 5,000 crore with a total project schedule of mechanical completion by October 31, 2022," the state-owned engineering company said in its filing.

At 13:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 118.60, up Rs 0.70, or 0.59 percent on the BSE.