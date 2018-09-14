Engineers India gains 3% as company to buy 100% government stake in PDIL

Share price of Engineers India advanced 3 percent intraday Friday as company is going to acquires government's 100 percent stake in Projects and Development India (PDIL).

The company's board in its meeting held on September 13 considered the proposal for acquisition of 100 percent paid-up share capital of PDIL from President of India, acting through the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and given the approval of bidding for the same by way of share acquisition route, company said in release.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.20 and 52-week low Rs 117.90 on 26 December, 2017 and 19 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.8 percent below its 52-week high and 8.78 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:48 hrs Engineers India was quoting at Rs 128.20, up Rs 3.45, or 2.77 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil