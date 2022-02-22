Endurance Tech's Ramesh Gehaney on lower car registrations and higher energy rates hitting Europe business

Representative image (Shutterstock)

Auto component manufacturer Endurance Technologies posted weak December quarter earnings as lower car registrations and higher energy costs hit its European business.

ED and COO of Endurance Technologies, Ramesh Gehaney, said, “As far as Europe is concerned the only problem we are facing is energy prices, which are not being truly compensated by the OEM because they are equally affected by the same issue and that is why it affects our margins.”



He further said that new car registrations were down 23 percent in Q3, and in January down 6 percent.



"The challenges are there, they are struggling with numbers but going forward I'm pretty confident that things will improve."

“As far as the volumes are concerned semi-conductor shortage continues to be an issue where the allocations may have increased but the numbers are not increasing," Gehaney said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.