Enam AMC launches sector agnostic flexicap PMS fund

Enam Asset Management Company, one of the largest portfolio management services (PMS) providers in the country, on January 23 announced the launching of a flexi-cap offering, which would be market-cap and sector agnostic

The Enam India Vision Portfolio (EIVP) is targeted at the fast-growing mass affluent segment of investors with a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh.

Enam AMC said EIVP brings together high-quality businesses that are structurally well-positioned, have sustainable competitive advantages and strong execution capability ensuring consistent long-term growth.

The portfolio will comprise 15- 30 companies, which would be selected as per Enam’s in-house research methodology, it said.

“The Indian economy is at the cusp of a multi-decadal growth trajectory,” said Jiten Doshi, co-founder and chief investment officer of Enam AMC. India is set to lead global growth with a high degree of sustainability, where the best is yet to come, ensuring multiple growth opportunities for long-term wealth creation, he said. “We remain focussed on delivering superior performance for our investors, thus reinforcing our position as a trusted partner,” Doshi said Enam AMC will offer EIVP via channel partners, both in India and overseas. The asset manager said EIVP has an inherent capacity to manage up to $1 billion or approximately Rs 8,100 crore. The AMC manages assets worth Rs 28,340 crore.

Moneycontrol News