Enam AMC launches sector agnostic flexicap PMS fund

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Enam Asset Management Company, one of the largest portfolio management services (PMS) providers in the country, on January 23 announced the launching of a flexi-cap offering, which would be market-cap and sector agnostic

The Enam India Vision Portfolio (EIVP) is targeted at the fast-growing mass affluent segment of investors with a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh.

Enam AMC said EIVP brings together high-quality businesses that are structurally well-positioned, have sustainable competitive advantages and strong execution capability ensuring consistent long-term growth.

The portfolio will comprise 15- 30 companies, which would be selected as per Enam’s in-house research methodology, it said.