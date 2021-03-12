English
EMs more volatile than US, Europe; stay invested in equities: Standard Chartered's Manpreet Gill

Gill also said the market is realising that bond yields are rising due to the growth outlook.

CNBC-TV18
March 12, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST

Emerging markets (EMs) are more volatile than the US and Europe, said Manpreet Gill, MD-head of investment strategy at Standard Chartered Private Bank, on Friday.

“The emerging markets are more volatile than the US and Europe and some of that is playing through and they are also more sensitive to the US dollar and one side effect of rising yield is the dollar rebound and that’s what is dragging on emerging markets,” Gill told CNBC-TV18.

Gill also said the market is realising that bond yields are rising due to the growth outlook.

“It’s a bit of a recognition for the market side that bond yields are rising, but at the end of the day that’s partly because the growth and inflation outlook improving,” he said.

