EMS IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

EMS posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 543.28 crore in FY23 and a net profit of Rs 108.67 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ghaziabad-based sewerage and water solutions company EMS Ltd opened for subscription on September 8.

As of 11 am, retail investors bid for 25,68,720 shares against their quota of 54,62,142 shares (0.48 times). The portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 0.45 times.

EMS has fixed a price band of Rs 200-211 per share for the IPO.

The company is planning to raise Rs 321.24 crore from the initial public offering. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 146.24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 82.94 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 175 crore at the upper price band, by promoter Ramveer Singh.

The firm that provides water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services will make use of net fresh issue proceeds mainly for working capital requirements amounting to Rs 101.24 crore, and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

Financials

Its PAT margins were 20.18 percent in FY23 and 21.97 percent in FY22, with RoE at 22.27 percent and 20.79 percent, respectively.

As on July 31, 2023, the company is operating and maintaining 18 projects including Wastewater Scheme Projects (WWSPs), Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs), Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) aggregating Rs 1,744.9 crore and 5 O&M projects aggregating Rs 99.3 crore.

Analyst Views

EMS has completed 67 projects since its corporation and the company’s focus is to leverage its strong project management and execution capabilities to complete projects in a timely manner, brokerage firm Stoxbox said in a note.

“On the upper price band, the issue is valued at a P/E of 9.1x based on FY2023 earnings, which we feel is fairly valued compared to its peers. We, therefore, recommend a Subscribe rating for the issue,” it added.

Echoing the views, Cholamandalam Securities said the IPO, marked by attractive pricing, presents a deep value buy.

The company’s present order book is around Rs 1,745 crore, and expected revenue CAGR over the next 3 years is around 25 percent.

Operating margins are likely to be sticky around 25 to 27 percent, Cholamandalam said.

However, it added that since EMS exclusively undertakes project tenders initiated by government or semi-government entities, financially backed by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, the government project dependency is a risk factor for the firm.

Domestic brokerage firm AnandRathi said the company, incorporated in 2010, has strong in-house designing, engineering and execution team, and they have a strong execution capability with industry experience.

“We believe that issue is reasonably priced and recommend ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO,” it added.

On the industry overview, HDFC Securities noted that with increasing population of the country, the need for water and its management is ever increasing.

“In India, the sewage generation in the urban region was 72,368 MLD for the year 2020-21, while the installed sewage treatment capacity is 31,841 MLD. The operational capacity is on 26,869 MLD, which is very low than the load generation.

“Of the total sewage generation only 28% i.e. 20,236 MLD was treated which implies that 72% of the waste water is left untreated and is disposed in the various water bodies like river, lakes or underground water,” it added.

EMS has mopped up Rs 96.37 crore via anchor book ahead of its IPO opening. The participation by six investors helped the anchor book get fully subscribed on September 7.

NAV Capital VCC - NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC - CELL 1, BofA Securities Europe SA - ODI, and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte are the anchor investors.

In its filing to exchanges, EMS said that in consultation with merchant bankers, it has finalised allocation of 45,67,476 equity shares to anchor investors, at an issue price of Rs 211 per share.

The anchor book is a part of qualified institutional buyers (QIB). Half of the offer has been reserved for QIB and of the QIB, up to 60 percent portion is reserved for anchor book which is fully subscribed.

