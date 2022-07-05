Employment in India: Urban recovery and rural lag in 10 charts

Employment numbers in India are showing a broad recovery, based on an analysis of employee cost trends for BSE500 companies in FY22.

The recovery is broad-based and is led by the tech sector and urban employment, said a Jefferies report. Rural employment is likely to catch up, it added.

Here are 10 charts from the report that capture this.

Employee cost growth--of 13 percent--implies healthy job creation and salary hikes. So there are more jobs and better salaries from the third quarter of FY22.

These costs have grown across companies of all sizes (ranked in descending order of size). The costs (for March quarter 2021, June qtr 2021, September qtr 2021, December qtr 2021 and March qtr 2022, left to right in the graphic below) have gone up most for Ranks 301-400 in the last two quarters.

Robust hiring by tech companies has been the key driver for job creation in FY22.

The urban unemployment rate, going by the government’s quarterly survey, has fallen to the second-lowest level in the last four years.

Rural scenario

Employment in rural areas has not fully recovered because demand for MNREGS jobs is still above pre-pandemic levels.

Rural wage growth remains sluggish, and is currently below inflation.

There has been a pick-up in construction recently, which could mean growth in construction labour demand in H2FY23. If the revival keeps up, then rural remittances could go up and rural-driven staples that are underowned could be a good defensive bet, said the report.

Pandemic recovery

Headcount levels at recruitment firms in Q4FY22 are 17 percent higher than pre-COVID levels.

The second wave of the pandemic seems to have severely impacted the labour force participation ratio (LFPR), which is the total number of employable people (working and those looking for work) expressed as a percentage of the total population. It can be seen in the sharp drop in the participation ratio in the first quarter of FY21. It kept improving over that fiscal, then dropped again in the first quarter of FY22. The fourth quarter of FY22 shows that the ratio in urban population is close to what it was pre-COVID.

Formalisation of labour?

On a twelve-month trailing basis, there has been a record number of additions of EPFO accounts at 13 million.