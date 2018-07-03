Emkay upgrades United Breweries to buy, recent correction provides entry opportunity

Shares of United Breweries advanced 3 percent intraday Tuesday as research house Emkay Global has upgraded the stock to buy from accumulate. It has also raised price target to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,350 per share.

The company is extending market leadership in premium segment. The channel checks indicate strong volume trends for previous quarter, said Emkay.

The benign competitive intensity, cost savings, higher realisations is likely to drive margin expansion.

This is top pick in consumption space and recent correction provides an attractive entry opportunity, it added.

At 10:17 hrs United Breweries was quoting at Rs 1,147.50, up Rs 31.10, or 2.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,314.85 and 52-week low Rs 775.00 on 19 June, 2018 and 16 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.8 percent below its 52-week high and 47.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil