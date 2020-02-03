Emkay remains bullish, Amara Raja Batteries share price up 5.5%

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries gained more than 5 percent on February 3 as Emkay retained its bullish stance on the stock and raised price target after operating numbers were ahead of expectations.

The stock closed at Rs 784.05, up Rs 40.90, or 5.50 percent, on the BSE.

"We increase FY21/22E EPS forecast by 6/7 percent to Rs 42.7/47.6, led by higher volume and margin assumptions. Post-revision, we expect revenue/earnings CAGRs at 9/19 percent for FY19-22, with an average ROCE of 23 percent and free cash flow of Rs 400 crore," said Emkay.

It maintained a buy rating on the stock, revising the price target from Rs 784 of Rs 856.

Despite the steep fall in OEM revenues and lower realisations, Amara Raja's Q3FY20 revenues grew marginally by 3.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,747.5 crore on positive growth in the replacement and industrial segments.

Profit during the quarter grew 26 percent YoY to Rs 164 crore, driven by lower tax rate.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 12 percent to Rs 280 crore and margin expanded by 120bps to 16 percent in the quarter ended December 2019 YoY due to lower-than-expected raw material costs against a CNBC-TV18 analyst poll that pegged at Rs 278.5 crore and 15.7 percent respectively.

Emkay had estimated EBITDA margin at 14.9 percent for the quarter. Amara Raja maintained margin above 15 percent for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Benign mix in automotive/2-wheeler as well as industrial segments, better sourcing, and the use of low-cost inventories supported margins during the quarter, the brokerage said.

Though the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) remains a structural risk, EV penetration could be gradual, Emkay said. "Other risks are lower-than-expected growth in OEM/replacement demand in the auto segment, continuation of weak demand for telecom batteries, higher competitive intensity, and adverse currency/commodity prices."