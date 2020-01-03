'Emerging markets to move higher; Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco likely to outperform'

Pritesh Mehta

Strength of every up-trending market is always judged on corrections. Since August 2019, corrective moves have been short-lived (both in terms of price and time) as the index has been trending higher. The previous week’s movement has clearly shown the métier of the current set-up.

In last week’s trade, profit booking, presence of Gann supply points, lack of bull momentum and Lucas series (i.e. 12,353) together culminated in a decline from the peak of 12,294. However, a confluence of support around three-digit Gann number of 121(00) came into play, which resulted in a sharp rally on December 27, resuming its prevailing uptrend. Narrow breadth suggests that sticking with the leadership biggies will be the right way to play the current phase of the market.

In the last three months, the Nifty has managed to overcome multiple hurdles and is trading around an all-time high. The architects of upmove from September 2019 have been the Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial services and heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The rally has broken numerous resistance levels. Point & Figure chart (0.5*3 percent) shows double-top buy pattern, rising double-top pattern and multi-column breakout. Sustenance above three-digit Gann number of 121(00) will lead to a shift in orbit towards midpoint of current Gann channel ie 12,400.

Meanwhile, since October 2019, the US dollar has started weakening. From the peak of 99 mark, it has declined to 97 mark, trading below its 200-DMA. Historically, weakness in the dollar tends to attract outperformance of Emerging Markets (EMs).

The ratio of MSCI EMs/MSCI World Dev index has seen a reversal from the low in last few weeks, which has coincided with the topping structure of the dollar index, which suggests that greenback could lose strength and EMs could provide an uptick.

What can investors do?

EMs and commodities have a strong correlation and tend to move in tandem, thereby making a strong case for a rally in EMs basket and metal stocks.

The ratio of Nifty Metal index/Nifty index has staged a breakout above the downward sloping trendline and multiple tops backed with the structure of higher lows, which suggests the continuation of recent outperformance of metal stocks. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries are expected to outperform.

The author is Lead Technical Analyst at YES Securities

