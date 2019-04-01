App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Embassy Office Parks REIT closes with 5% premium at Rs 314.67 on Day 1

Following the success of the Embassy REIT listing, we may witness at least 1 or 2 more listings over the next year or so, Sharad Mittal said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's first real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks settled first session on Dalal Street with nearly 5 percent premium amid positive market condition on April 1.

The stock closed at Rs 314.67 on the National Stock Exchange, up 4.89 percent over its issue price of Rs 300 after hitting an intraday high of Rs 324.80 and low of Rs 308, which was also the opening price.

On the BSE, the stock rose 4.7 percent to close at Rs 314.10 after hitting a day's high of Rs 324.50 and low of Rs 300.

"The Embassy REIT was successfully listed today, which signifies a positive market outlook towards this product and opens up a new phase in Indian real estate where retail investors start warming up to the idea of owning financial assets in real estate," Sharad Mittal, Director & CEO at Motilal Oswal Real Estate told Moneycontrol.

related news

He said while the issue was primarily subscribed by institutional investors, we believe that this will attract retail investments over a brief period of time.

Embassy Office Parks is the joint venture of Blackstone and realty firm Embassy Group.

The Rs 4,750 crore public issue was opened for subscription during March 18-20 and subscribed 2.57 times.

Mittal said apart from Embassy and Blackstone, several large developers and investors have been building REIT able asset portfolios over the last few years. "Following the success of the Embassy REIT listing, we may witness at least 1 or 2 more listings over the next year or so."

REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make investments in this platform and earn income.

Embassy Office Parks is touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sq ft. The area comprises seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Embassy Office Parks REIT #IPO - New Listings

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Even as Amit Shah Promises Mission-20 in Northeast, Can Citizenship Bi ...

Heartbroken After Losing Job, Man Rants at Sushma Swaraj on Twitter; U ...

Money Under 'NYAY' Scheme to be Deposited in A/C of Women, Says Rahul ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Child Helpline Number Saves Minor From Being Forced to Marry in Telang ...

UK Court Finds Indian-origin Man Guilty of Trying to Join ISIS

E-Buzz: Ranveer Inks A Musical Beginning

'Have Right to Use Anything in Self Defence': Pakistan Indicates F-16s ...

PM Modi Targets Sharad Pawar; NCP Hits Back With Advani Jibe

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

BJP rally in north Kashmir sees attendance of 78 people; party leaders ...

Allocating forest land in Chhattisgarh for coal mining is cause for al ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan stea ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Joe Russo gives away THIS detail about Avengers: Endgame

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.