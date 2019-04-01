Embassy Office Parks REIT closes with 5% premium at Rs 314.67 on Day 1

India's first real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks settled first session on Dalal Street with nearly 5 percent premium amid positive market condition on April 1.

The stock closed at Rs 314.67 on the National Stock Exchange, up 4.89 percent over its issue price of Rs 300 after hitting an intraday high of Rs 324.80 and low of Rs 308, which was also the opening price.

On the BSE, the stock rose 4.7 percent to close at Rs 314.10 after hitting a day's high of Rs 324.50 and low of Rs 300.

"The Embassy REIT was successfully listed today, which signifies a positive market outlook towards this product and opens up a new phase in Indian real estate where retail investors start warming up to the idea of owning financial assets in real estate," Sharad Mittal, Director & CEO at Motilal Oswal Real Estate told Moneycontrol.

He said while the issue was primarily subscribed by institutional investors, we believe that this will attract retail investments over a brief period of time.

Embassy Office Parks is the joint venture of Blackstone and realty firm Embassy Group.

The Rs 4,750 crore public issue was opened for subscription during March 18-20 and subscribed 2.57 times.

Mittal said apart from Embassy and Blackstone, several large developers and investors have been building REIT able asset portfolios over the last few years. "Following the success of the Embassy REIT listing, we may witness at least 1 or 2 more listings over the next year or so."

REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make investments in this platform and earn income.

Embassy Office Parks is touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sq ft. The area comprises seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.