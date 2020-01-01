Embassy Office Parks REIT climbs 2% on land acquisition agreement

7. Embassy Office Parks REIT: Among the biggest issues of the year at Rs 2,137.69 crore, it was listed on both exchanges on April 01, 2019. The stock has returned 42 percent so far. (File Image)

Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT gained 2 percent intraday on January 1 after the execution of an agreement with Embassy Sponsor to acquire 0.6 million square feet area within the overall Embassy Manyata business park campus in Bengaluru.

The stock rallied over 35 percent in last nine months. It was quoting at Rs 425.99, up Rs 0.85, or 0.20 percent on the BSE at 1200 hours IST.

In a BSE filing, Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first listed real estate investment trust, said the Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services (the manager to Embassy REIT) has approved an arrangement with Embassy Property Developments Private Limited (Embassy Sponsor), for the acquisition of 0.6 million square feet leasable area in M3 Block B in Bengaluru, within the overall Embassy Manyata campus.

It acquired at a 9.25 percent initial yield on development completion in Q4FY2023.

"The acquisition of 0.6 msf leasable area upon development completion allows us to further capitalize on the strong leasing demand for our large-scale total business ecosystem," Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT said.

"Considering Embassy Manyata is our largest asset with 11 msf completed area running at 99.3 percent occupancy as of September 2019 and with an average occupancy of 99 percent over the past three years, the

proposed add-on office block will help cater to the growing space requirements of our tenants in a strong micromarket in Bengaluru," he added.