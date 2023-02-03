English
    Emami Q3 PAT up 6% to Rs 233 crore; revenue rises 1.2% to Rs 983 crore

    The company had posted a PAT of Rs 219.52 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
    Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd on Friday reported a 6.12 per cent increase in consolidated Profit after Tax (PAT) to Rs 232.97 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 amid contraction of gross margins due to inflationary pressure.

    Its revenue from operations rose 1.2 per cent to Rs 982.72 crore as against Rs 971.06 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

    "During the quarter Gross margins at 65.9 per cent contracted by 150 basis points due to inflationary pressure and a favourable portfolio mix last year. EBIDTA at Rs 294 crore declined by 14 per cent over the previous year due to the inclusion of new subsidiary costs, and strategic outlay on distribution expansion in rural, digital and modern trade channels," Emami said in its earning statement.