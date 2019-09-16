App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami Paper Mills slips 5% after surrender of plots allotted by GIDC

The firm had received these plots for its greenfield expansion project.

Shares of Emami Paper Mills declined 5 percent intraday to Rs 83.10 on September 16 following the company's decision to surrendered its Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) plots.

The paper company said on September 13 it would surrender plots 119, 121 to 126, measuring 4,14,930.894 square meter, at Saykha Industrial Estate in Bharuch.

The plots, allotted by GIDC, were meant for the company's greenfield expansion project.

Emami Paper said it had also authorised severally executive director PS Patwari and president Bharat Agarwal to complete the formalities for the surrender.

The stock has lost nearly 70 percent of its value in the past one year. It was quoting at Rs 83.10, down Rs 2.90, or 3.37 percent, on the BSE at 1206 hours.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 12:29 pm

