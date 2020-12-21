Elon Musk's shout-out sends Dogecoin soaring 20%

His tweets are expensive. They have cost his company some serious money. When Elon Musk tweeted in May that Tesla stock was overpriced, it shaved off $13 billion from the electric carmakers's value.

But, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is not always on the "losing" side when it comes to Twitter. The 49-year-old was at his cryptic best on December 20 when he trashed the ever-rising bitcoin and give a shout-out to Dogecoin, a meme-based cryptocurrency. Following Musk's tweets, the small cryptocurrency surged 20 percent.

"One word: Doge," Musk wrote to his 40 million followers.

Doge immediately spiked to $0.0047, its highest mark since early July.

The tech billionaire went as far as updating his Twitter bio with the title "Former CEO of Dogecoin."

Musk also shared some entertaining, and often racy, tweets on bitcoin calling it "almost as bs as fiat money."

Musk's Twitter antics also attracted the attention of MicroStrategy CEO and noted bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor.

"If you want to do your shareholders a $100 billion favor, convert the $TSLA balance sheet from USD to #BTC. Other firms on the S&P 500 would follow your lead & in time it would grow to become a $1 trillion favor," Saylor wrote.

Musk replied: "Are large transactions even possible?"

To which Saylor responded: "Yes I have purchased over $1.3 billion in #BTC in past months & would be happy to share my playbook with you offline - one rocket scientist to another."

On December 21, bitcoin rose to a fresh record high crossing the $24,000-mark for the first time. Year-to-date, the premier cryptocurrency has surged about 233 percent on the back of rising interest in the cryptocurrency from both institutional and retail investors.