 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Elon Musk is now the first person ever to lose $200 billion

Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Following a slump in the value of Tesla's shares, Musk saw his wealth recede to $137 billion after it peaked in November, 2021, growing to $340 billion.

Business magnate Elon Musk was the second person to make a personal fortune of more than $200 billion in January 2021, months after Jeff Bezos.  However, the Tesla CEO has now become the first person in history to have lost $200 billion from his net worth, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index has revealed.

Following a slump in the value of Tesla's shares, Musk saw his wealth recede to $137 billion after it peaked in November, 2021, growing to $340 billion.

Also Read: Elon Musk 'open to the idea' of acquiring Substack and connect it 'tightly' to Twitter

Tesla's shares fell by 65 percent in 2022, additionally Musk has sold a part of his stake to finance his Twitter takeover. Bloomberg's wealth index reports that Musk's Tesla shares are no longer his biggest asset.

Also Read: It was a bad year for stocks, and a worse year for Tesla

Elon Musk's stake in his space technology company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp stands at $44.8 billion, Musk now owns 42.2 percent of SpaceX, according to a recent filing. The value of Musk's SpaceX stock  exceeds his approximately $44 billion position in Tesla stock (he still has options worth an estimated $27.8 billion).