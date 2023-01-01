Elon Musk is now the first person ever to lose $200 billion

Business magnate Elon Musk was the second person to make a personal fortune of more than $200 billion in January 2021, months after Jeff Bezos. However, the Tesla CEO has now become the first person in history to have lost $200 billion from his net worth, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index has revealed.

Following a slump in the value of Tesla's shares, Musk saw his wealth recede to $137 billion after it peaked in November, 2021, growing to $340 billion.

Tesla's shares fell by 65 percent in 2022, additionally Musk has sold a part of his stake to finance his Twitter takeover. Bloomberg's wealth index reports that Musk's Tesla shares are no longer his biggest asset.

Elon Musk's stake in his space technology company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp stands at $44.8 billion, Musk now owns 42.2 percent of SpaceX, according to a recent filing. The value of Musk's SpaceX stock exceeds his approximately $44 billion position in Tesla stock (he still has options worth an estimated $27.8 billion).

2021 was a momentous year for Musk as Tesla's market capitalization exceeded the $1 trillion mark and joined the league of other tech giants such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

Elon Musk has repeatedly tweeted about US Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this fast and has also dismissed concerns about Tesla.

"Tesla is executing better than ever!" Musk tweeted on Dec. 16. "We don't control the Federal Reserve. That is the real problem here."