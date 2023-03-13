Elgi Equipments gains after US arm inks deal to buy into CS Industrial Services

Shares of Elgi Equipments nudged higher on March 13 after the company announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc entered into an operating agreement to pick up 33.33 percent in CS Industrial Services LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company.

At 10.02am, shares of Elgi Euipments were trading at Rs 489 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 4.26 percent, after touching an intraday high of Rs 494.

Three lakh shares of the company changed hands on the exchanges, as against the one-week daily traded average of one lakh shares.

CS Industrial Services is yet to commence business operations, hence, the subsidiary will acquire Class A shares of the company for $ 100,000 and Class B shares at a total of $25,000.

Moneycontrol News