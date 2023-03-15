Electronics manufacturing gets a fresh Rs 765-crore PLI scheme: Report

The government has approved another tranche of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 765 crore for electronics manufacturing, with a big chunk directed to Wistron, according to an Economic Times report.

Wistron is Apple's contract manufacturer in India. It will receive Rs 601.93 crore of the total Rs 765 crore.

Dixon Technologies' unit Padget will receive Rs 149.63 crore. AT&S, Shogini, and Alcon Electronics will receive incentives worth Rs 7.58 crore, Rs 3 crore, and Rs 2.40 crore, respectively.

“Enthused to feel the vigour in the electronics manufacturing space. Nation is seeing a new era of great coordination between industry and policy makers/implementers,” ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo told ET.

Moneycontrol News