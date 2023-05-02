 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electric versions to double two-wheeler market share by FY25: Nomura

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

FAME-II subsidies will be crucial to drive adoption, according to their report

The brokerage’s estimates of auto volumes for April shows that Ola remains the leader in the category

The market share of electric models in the two-wheeler segment may double by FY25, according to Nomura’s latest report. But the government subsidies provided under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) will be crucial for this, it said.

In FY23, out of the 1,59,95,968 two-wheelers sold, 8,46,976 units were electric two-wheelers (2W EV) or 5.2 percent of the total. The brokerage’s analysts estimated that the 2W EV share will rise to 7 percent in FY24 and 10 percent in FY25. They added that any discontinuation of FAME-II subsidies “can slow the adoption rates materially”.

The brokerage estimates of auto volumes for April show that retail sales of 2W EV was 5.6 percent of industry retail-sales volumes, and that Ola Electric remained the market leader followed by TVS Motors.